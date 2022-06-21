Levi Cote Brooks Obituary

Levi Cote Brooks, 24, was born in Newport, Vermont on July 8th, 1997, to his loving parents, Dale Louis Brooks, and Amber Day (Allen) Brooks and his big sister, Dale Delani Brooks.
He spent his childhood in Wolcott, Vermont exploring the woods, back roads, swamps, hills, and valleys… you name it… with his best friend, his sister, Dale Delani, and some very good friends. He attended Vermont schools, including Wolcott Elementary School as a young child and Stowe Middle/High School in his later years where he made so many great friends and memories. I am so glad he had so many and every single one of you was special to him. He also spent many weekends, school vacations and summers with his grandparents, Lester and Theresa Brooks of Clarksville, NH and Dottie and Neil Couture of Colebrook, NH.
He had many cherished memories with aunts, uncles, and cousins. He loved to go to camp to hunt, shoot, fish and explore on Creampoke Road in Stewartstown, New Hampshire. He also loved to go to Island Pond, Vermont where he would paddleboat, jet ski, boat and have beach days. Levi loved to swim, kayak, go four-wheeling, go snowmobiling, go river tubing and sit around a campfire. He loved to fiddlehead hunt and hike and explore unique landscape features like mountains, caves, and giant snowbanks. He loved to watch wildlife and animals, play with dogs, garden, tinker on mechanics and exercise. He loved to sing and dance and laugh and tell funny and crazy stories. He loved to make big breakfasts with crispy home fries, bacon, toast, scrambled eggs, and orange juice with lots of pulp. He loved simple things, but things of quality. He loved to landscape and knew how to make a place look nice inside and out. He loved to snowboard and go shopping and drive around back roads. He loved all different kinds of music, from classic rock, to hip-hop, to holiday music, rap and classical. He loved to philosophize. My best memories were talking about life with him. He had a very eclectic personality. He loved cars, four-wheelers, snowmobiles, long boards, dirt bikes, and trucks. He loved to work hard and play hard. He loved hard and he did what he wanted to do when he wanted to do it, living in the moment. He loved a beautiful day, a sunset and sunrise, the first dip in a cold pond in the early springtime with a bar of soap, flying a kite in the water and the feel of grass on his bare feet, the beauty and sheer entertainment of a bird flying by and good conversation with those that he loved. He loved to make chicken noises and be silly and pick flowers and learn things. He loved his pets, especially his dog, Toby.
Levi still had so much exploring to do when it came to his career, but he had a variety of interests and did well at everything he tried. He had experience in landscaping, grounds keeping, masonry, concrete work and electrical. He wanted to travel and experience new places and still had so much to see but he did enjoy working jobs where he had the ability to travel to different work locations around New England. Levi had a way with numbers, was great at learning mathematical concepts, and could memorize more phone numbers than anyone. He was a strong, respectful, kind, sweet, caring, passionate, intelligent, and courageous man.
He will be missed with anguish by his father, his mother, his sister, his grandparents and many friends and family. He cherished us all and we cherish him still. It is not goodbye, Bowhellington, The Navigator, it’s so long for now. You are loved and always will be and we feel your love. Until the time comes, rest in peace, safety, comfort, and happiness. We miss you so much. We love you! See you in the Castle.
No services are planned at this time, but future plans are for him to be at rest at North Hill Cemetery in Stewartstown, NH at which time, arrangements will be announced. There will be a celebration of life, approximately, around his birthday of July 8th at which, in advance, announcements will be publicly made, and we hope all that loved him will be able to make it.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
