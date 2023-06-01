Lewis Charles Gooden Obituary

Lewis Charles Gooden, 85, of Whitefield, N.H., passed away peacefully on May 23, 2023, with his wife and children by his side.
He was born Feb. 1, 1938, at his family home in Twin Mountain, N.H. to Larry and Charlotte (Harriman) Gooden. He was the fourth eldest of a sister and five brothers. Louie attended the Twin Mountain Elementary School before he enlisted into the Army in 1956. He served two years in the Lt Weapons Infantry Unit until he was honorably discharged.
Louie took a lot of pride in his work over the years as a well-known plumber. His career steamed from Fitzmorris, McGee plumbing and heating, working alongside Nell’s Nelson, Ed Quigley and finally Stile’s fuel. He enjoyed and valued sharing his immense knowledge and skills with many and has been looked on as an asset to the community in all that he provided; after all, there was not a building in the surrounding area that he did not work in.
On April 23, 1960, Louie married the love of his life, six years after they met at the Whitefield Movie theater. They welcomed two children, Sara, and Alan Gooden, and shared 63 years together. In his later years you would often see Louie on an afternoon walk visiting members of the community. He loved going for rides in his white convertible, watching the Red Sox, reading about history, listening to his favorite singers and most of all gathering for holiday events with his family.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Robert, Bradley, Larry, Raymond, and Richard Gooden.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary (Bourassa), his children Sara (and Claude) Roy, Alan (and Dawn) Gooden, grandchildren Gina, Matthew, Bryan, Stephanie, and Ashley. Along with nine great-grandchildren, and his sister Barbara (Gooden) Grimard.
A celebration of Louie’s life will be held on Friday, June 9, 10 a.m., at the Community Baptist Church, Whitefield with Pastor Dennis Plourde officiating. Burial will follow immediately at St. Matthew’s Catholic Cemetery, Whitefield, with Military Honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.