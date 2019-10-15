Lewis “Chuck” Fenoff - Obituary

Lewis “Chuck” Fenoff, 43, of Spaulding Road in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on October 11, 2019, at his home following a battle with cancer.
Chuck was born in North Haverhill, N.H., on March 22, 1976, to Lester Fenoff and Loretta (Somers) Clark. He was raised and educated in Lyndonville, Vt., graduating from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1995. He worked as line leader for Cabot Creamery and was with them for over 20 years. In 2009 Chuck married Seleste Johnson at their camp in Peacham. The couple shared 5 years together until Seleste’s death in 2015.
Chuck enjoyed 4 wheeling, was a major Patriots fan, and loved hanging out with his best friend, Jason Tenney. He loved going to camp in Peacham and just spending time with his children.
Survivors include his mother: Loretta Clark of Lyndonville, Vt.; paternal grandmother: Phyllis Fenoff, of Sheffield, Vt.; maternal grandmother: Harriet Downing of Barnet, Vt.; his children: Devin and Cameron Bell of Peacham, Vt.; his sister: Loretta Irwin of Danville, Vt.; a very close uncle: Larry Somers of Wells River, Vt.; mother-in-law: Dawn Johnson (Duane) of Plainfield, Vt.; brother-in-law: Corey Johnson; niece: Delaney Nelson; nephew: Trevor Irwin; and many more aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Chuck was predeceased by his father: Lester Fenoff in 1981; his stepfather: Bill Clark in 2010; and his wife: Seleste Fenoff in 2015.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Peacham Camp, 708 Morrison Hill Road in Peacham (GPS-Barnet), or follow the balloons for directions.
Calling hours will be held Friday evening the 18th from 6-9 p.m. at the American Legion Post #30, Memorial Drive in Lyndonville.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
