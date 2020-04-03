Lewis Hamilton Mardin Jr. - Obituary

Lewis Hamilton Mardin, Jr., 71, of Moses Clark Road, Landaff, N.H., died peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home, with his family by his side.
Lewis was born in Woodsville, N.H., on Oct. 15, 1948, the son of Lewis Hamilton and Jean Audrey (Eastman) Mardin. He attended Lisbon High School and served with the United States Army in Germany from March 1966 to March 1969.
Lewis married Pamela Hudson on Sept. 25, 1971. He drove truck for many years for Casella Waste with a roll off truck. Later, he worked for Errol Peters Logging, driving tractor trailer hauling logs and chips around the area.
In addition to spending time with his family, enjoyed hunting and fishing. He took great pride in sharing his passion for these activities with others, especially his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Ammonoosuc Valley Fish and Game Club for over 35 years. He served as a New Hampshire hunter education instructor for 28 years, and was a 30-plus year member of the National Rifle Association. Civically, Lewis served in Landaff as a Town Selectman for nine years and was a member of the Landaff School Board for 12 years
He was predeceased by his parents, Lewis Hamilton Mardin, Sr. in 1982 and Jean Audrey (Eastman) Mardin in 1998.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pamela (Hudson) Mardin of Landaff; their four daughters, Michelle Williams and husband Roger of Lisbon, Koren Superchi and husband Greg of Landaff, Audrey Mardin and companion Kevin Regnier of Littleton, N.H., and Jennifer Small and husband Ken of Goffstown, N.H.; five grandchildren, Cameron Williams and wife Andrea, Laura Superchi, Nathan Superchi, Natalie Small, and Brooke Small; a sister, Marie Slack of Littleton; a brother, Wayne Mardin and wife Jean of Woodsville; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margaret and Glenn Stiles of Lisbon; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his dog, Ruby.
Due to the recent events in our country, calling hours and a memorial service will be planned for a later date, with a notice to be published at that time.
Burial is being planned in the Landaff Center Cemetery with his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ammonoosuc Valley Fish and Game Club, PO Box 60, Woodsville, NH 03785.
For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
