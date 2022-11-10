Lianne Evelyn Hopkins Obituary

Lianne Evelyn Hopkins, age 77, of RT 2, East St. Johnsbury, Vt., died at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., Nov. 6, 2022, following a recent decline in her health.
Lianne was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on June 2, 1945, daughter to the late Leighton Patrick and Evelyn (Davio) Bradley. She was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury attending St. Mary’s Catholic school and finishing at St. J Academy in the Class of 1963 and continued to Beauty College. Lianne married Gerald on April 27, 1974, and shared 42 years at the time of his passing on Nov. 21, 2016. She worked as a beautician and then as a homemaker raising her family until the children were in school. Lianne became a paraeducator in the Concord schools for over 20 years retiring in 2007. She enjoyed gardening, watching TV, singing - she was always singing - spending time with the grandkids and hanging out with the dogs.
Lianne is survived by her three children: Jillian Hopkins of Littleton, N.H., Patrick Hopkins and his fiancé, Jody Drown, and Riley Hopkins, all of E. St. Johnsbury, four grandchildren: Maddison Gray, Raven Crown and her partner Robbie Bellerose, Lucan & Kian Hopkins, two step-grandchildren: Brandon and Rylee Drown and one great-grandchild (on the way) Coleson. She is also survived by her very close friend, Shirley Johnson, of St. Johnsbury.
A private burial for both Lianne and Gerald will take place in the spring of 2023 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury. Military honors will be observed for Gerald.
