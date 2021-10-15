Lillian Dauphin Obituary

Lillian Dauphin, age 91, of Sunset Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab Center Thursday morning, Oct. 14, 2021, following a recent decline.
Lillian was born in Woodsville, N.H., on Dec. 25, 1929, daughter to the late Robert and Lottie (Gochee) Nelson. She married Henry Louis Dauphin in 1950 and shared 18 years until his early passing in 1968. Over the years she worked at W.T. Grant, Ben Franklins, Nolan’s Shoe Store, St. J Hardware and the Village Washtub. Lillian had a good sense of humor, loved music and dancing, and getting the family together, especially the barbecues.
She is survived by three children: Stephen Dauphin (Deb Knollmeyer) of St. Johnsbury, Stanley Dauphin (Linda) of Danville, Pamela Tanych (Timothy) of Lyndonville, four siblings: Donald Nelson (Geraldine) of Sheffield, Ruth Woodward (Leonard) of Danville, Ronald Nelson of Lyndonville, Jayne Nelson of Lyndonville, two sisters-in-law: Patty Nelson of Sheffield, Barbara Nelson of St. Johnsbury, brother-in-law Don Cote of California, six grandchildren: Jillian Tanych, Ryan Dauphin, Joey Dauphin, Amy Abendshoen , Marie Fyans, John Finnegan and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her three sisters: Harriet, Frances “Franny” and Florence “Tootie,” and five brothers: Robert, Jr, John, Scott “Bill,” Paul and Phillip “Bingy.”
Memorial donations may be made to either the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab Activities, 1248 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 02149 or to the American Legion Post #30, PO Box298, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
A Graveside Service will take place at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery on St. John Street in St. Johnsbury with Deacon Pete Gummere on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. There will be no calling hours.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
