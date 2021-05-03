Linda Ann Caswell - Obituary

Linda Ann Caswell, 69, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Feb. 23, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Maynard “Jack” Caswell and Alice Ewens Caswell.
Linda spent 30 years working with the State of Vermont Department of Families Services. She was faithfully involved with the Eastern Star and Ruritan Club, and was a member of Providence United Methodist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Robert Desjardins II (Christina) of Statesville, N.C.; Michael Desjardins (Lisa) of Morrisville, Vt.; one brother, Kenneth Caswell (Mary) of Leland, N.C.
She is further survived by her grandchildren: Ashley Desjardins, Cameron Desjardins, Alex Desjardins and Daelyn Desjardins; one-great-grandchild, Sabastian. And many extended family and friends.
In lieu of any flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Heart Association.
Services for Linda will be held at a later date with burial at the Lyndon Center Cemetery in Vermont, also at a later date.
Condolences may be left online at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Caswell family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.