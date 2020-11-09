Linda Caron - Obituary

Linda Caron, 58, passed away in the comfort of her camp in Stark, N.H., surrounded by friends and family on Nov. 7, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
The daughter of the late Albert and Simone Cloutier, Linda spent her life caring for others through her work, which included helping her father as a crane operator, serving as a social worker within the community, and completing her most well-recognized position as the boss / CEO / CFO / office manager of both Ron and their business, Ron’s Electric. Linda was the epitome of strength, a woman who embodied hard work, compassion, empathy, and kindness. She understood the value of friendship, family, and community and worked hard to show her love through her actions. Most of all, Linda always wanted everyone to feel welcome, and she would do so by offering a cocktail by the campfire, food on the grill, and a hug as needed. We will remember Linda for her piercing blue eyes, her contagious laughter, and her sarcastic sense of humor. She was deeply adored by her nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends as well as her doting flock of ducks that visited her daily.
In honor of Linda, we ask that you hug your loved ones a little tighter, pour a little rum in your Diet Coke, and sit by the fire just a few minutes more. Linda, you were taken from us far too soon, but how blessed are we to have had you in our lives. We hope heaven is full of endless mini-golf holes, Florida sunshine, and soft-serve ice cream.
She will be sorely missed by her dedicated husband of 34 years, Ron Caron of Stark, N.H., her son Eric Caron and his wife Jacqueline Catcher, and her daughter Amy Valliere and her husband Mark Valliere, as well as her four siblings and their spouses: Johanne and Kevin Kingston, Norman and Marlene Cloutier, Albert and Darlene Cloutier, and Jeanne and Reno Gervais and their children.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by the service at 3 p.m. at the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home, 100 State St., Groveton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561. An additional celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
To send the family your condolences via the online register book, please visit, www.armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com.
