Linda Guyer - Obituary

Mrs. Linda Erskine Guyer passed away Friday, Dec. 11. 2020 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald O. Erskine; and granddaughter, Abigail Zurek.
Linda was a native of Vermont and a resident of Saks, Alabama since 1992. She was a member of St. Charles of Borromeo Catholic Church in Jacksonville, a disciple of Christ and shared her love with all. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and was the best Mimi. She was a graduate of Jacksonville State University.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Paul Guyer; mother, Evelyn Coe Erskine; daughter, Nichole Guyer Zurek and her husband, Jonathan; grandchildren, Makenna Ellis and her wife, Jonnie’, Jason Ellis Zurek, Kaylie Ellis Zurek, Matthew Zurek, and Daniel Zurek; sisters, Cheryl Paulson, Karen Ireland and her husband, Tom and Diane Matthews and her husband, Don; brothers, Bryant Erskine and his wife, Malena; sister-in-law, Denise Barrett and her husband, Richard and Karen Caron and her husband, Ed; brother-in-law, Dale Guyer and his wife, Lorraine; and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial mass for Linda will be held on Dec. 19 at St. Charles of Borromeo Catholic Church in Jacksonville, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 308 7th St NE, Jacksonville, AL 36265.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.