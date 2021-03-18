Linda J. Clouse Obituary

Linda Jeanne (Mallett) Clouse, 64, of Newark, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side, Sunday, March 14, 2021. Formerly of Naples, Florida and of Malden, Mass. where she resided for much of her life.
Linda was born in Melrose, Mass., the daughter of, and preceded by, George and Priscilla (Lane) Mallett. She was raised in Malden and was a graduate of the Malden High School class of ‘74.
Her versatility and determination to provide for her family lead to a wide range of occupations from the food services industry to transportation and customer service. The crowning achievement of her professional career and a great source of pride was her attending night class in a machinist training program. She graduated at the top of her class and excelled in her career as a machine programmer and operator.
Always one to recall family stories of the past – Linda took great pride in her ancestry and great joy in the memories she made herself with so many throughout her years. Cooking was a labor of love and her great cooking won the hearts and bellies of many. Linda found comfort and faith with the Episcopal Church. She enjoyed sharing her life with several beloved canine companions over the years. She also enjoyed her music, the Boston Red Sox, and helping others in any way she could. Linda, who was a friend to many, and often referred to as “Ma” by the many friends of her children, will be deeply missed.
Preceded in death by her long-time companion, John Raffa. Linda is survived by her 4 children; Robert (Ann Marie) Duggan, Jr, James (Lupita) Lynn, Danielle Graciano and Stephen (Nadine) Clouse; siblings, George (Pen) Mallett, Susan Mallett, and James C. Mallett; 4 grandchildren, Andrea, Brianna, Santiago and Sofia; 1 great-grandson, Tristan: 1 nephew, Jimmy Mallett; and the unwavering commitment of her parenting partner, Robert Duggan Sr.
A private graveside service will at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Mass.
Condolence may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
