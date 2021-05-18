Linda Kay (Beaupre) Gullard Obituary

Linda Kay (Beaupre) Gullard, 69, of Ogema, Minn. passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her home.
Linda Kay Beaupre was born on Oct. 6, 1951 to Paul and Lucille (Erb) Beaupre and was raised in White Earth, Minn. She graduated from Waubun High School in 1969 and then attended the Vocational Technical College in Detroit Lakes. Linda was united in marriage to Duane Gullard on March 6, 1976, the couple lived in Lake Park, Minn. before moving to Cape Cod, Mass., in 1982. They later moved to Vermont in early 1993 where they made their home. She was blessed with four children Brandon, Duane, Donna, and Cindy.
Linda and Joe had known each other for many years before starting a relationship in 2013 that was very special to both of them. Joe tirelessly and lovingly doted on Linda, especially these last few months. Joe and Linda eventually moved back home to Ogema late 2020.
Linda enjoyed hiking, kayaking, snow-shoeing & spending time outdoors, traveling, spending time with family visiting, she was a member of the Red Hat Society, tending to flower gardens. She loved dogs, especially Labradors as she and Duane bred and raised them. She worked with the US Postal Service for approximately 30 years, promoted to postmaster in the last decade. She enjoyed the occasional casino trip where luck seemed to always be on her side.
Deeply loved Linda’s passing will be mourned by her children Brandon (Jamie) Wirth of Callaway, Minn., Duane Gullard of Centralia, Wash., Donna Hershey of Athol, Idaho, Cindy Hall-Messier (Dale) of Spirit Lake, Idaho; her siblings: Cheryl Kjolberg of Ogema, Minn. and Joel Beaupre (Ruth) of Ogema, Minn.; her special friend of eight years: Joe Gaboriault of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; her grandchildren: Warner & Sharli Wirth, Gavin Gullard, Jeffrey (Courtney) Hershey, April & Jasmine Messier, Kean, Jeffrey Jr, Benny Hershey, and by numerous nieces and nephews, friends and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Lucille Beaupre, her husband Duane Gullard, her brother William “Billy” Beaupre, her sister Karen Mortenson, her brother-in-law Rodney Kjolberg, her son-in-law Jeff Hershey, and granddaughter Krissy Hershey.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Ogema, Minn. Burial will be at Lake Park Catholic Cemetery in Lake Park, Minn. A light lunch will be served following burial at Ogema Community Center in Ogema, Minn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.