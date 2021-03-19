Linda L. Hill, 69, of Newark, Vermont died suddenly in her home on March 14,2021. She was born in Boston, Mass. the youngest of six children. She attended schools in Boston, Mass. and then moved to Greenfield, Mass. in high school. She moved to Vermont in 1971. She was a stay-at-home Mom to her daughter, Sarah, and loved to bake and cook vegetarian dishes and whole wheat bread. She later continued her education and graduated from Lyndon State College with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught kindergarten and first grade at Lyndon School for many years. She loved teaching and was very dedicated to all her students. She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lyndonville, Vt. where she was a Eucharist Visitor.
She is survived by her daughter: Sarah Hill of Brooklyn, N.Y., her brother: John Dangelo and his wife, Pama, of Windsor, Vt., her sister: Carol Johnson and her husband, Ed, of Leyden, Mass.
She was pre-deceased by two sisters and a brother. She also leaves her cat, Tessie, who was her loving companion.
There are no visiting hours. A private burial will be held in the later spring.
Arrangements will be made by Sayles Funeral Home, St. Johnsbury, Vt.
