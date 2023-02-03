Linda Louise (Copp) Ash Obituary

Linda Louise (Copp) Ash, 79, passed away Jan. 21, 2023, peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born April 19, 1943, to Wendell and Marion (Noyes) Copp in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
She graduated from the St. Johnsbury Academy and later attended Northeastern Bible College and Moody Bible Institute. Growing up she always dreamed of being a Pastor’s wife, and her dreams came true when she married Wendell Ash on June 29, 1963, who shortly after became a Pastor. She loved working with several church ministries including teaching kids of all ages, leading Women’s Bible Study, planning retreats, and decorating for special events. Over the past 22 years her biggest passion has been packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. She loved packing boxes at home, attending packing parties and volunteering at the Drop off and the Processing Center.
Linda touched the lives of many people over the years through her ministries at Union Baptist Church in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Raritan Road Baptist Church in Cranford, N.J., and Grace Bible Church/Countryside Alliance Church in Brodheadsville, Penn., her work at the Getz home, volunteering with the Crisis Pregnancy Center, and the children she cared for.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah and Rebekah Ash; her son, Tim Ash and his wife Cathy, and their kids and grandkids, Jody Kirk who was like a daughter to her, and her family Keith, Elizabeth, Angela, and Jacob. She is also survived by her brother Robert Copp and his family Gail, Sara, Andrew, and Mikayla and their families; sisters-in-law Patricia Sorrell, Fran Austin, and Doris “Jo” Juda and their families, and several cousins.
She is preceded by her parents, her husband, her sister-in-law Phyllis, her niece Jennifer, and several cousins.
A viewing was held at the Kresge Funeral home in Brodheadsville, Penn., on Jan. 30, 2023. The service was at Pinebrook Bible Conference the following day.
Burial will be in the spring at Grove Cemetery in East Saint Johnsbury, Vt. The burial date will be announced at a later time by Sayles Funeral Home at saylesfh.com and in The Caledonian-Record.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Operation Christmas Child online by going to Samaritanspurse.org, clicking on Give, Memorial Giving, and typing in her name.
