Linda Lyman Obituary

It is with great sadness the family of Linda Kozak Lyman announce her passing on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 after a four-year battle with cancer with her son and husband by her side.
She was born on April 12, 1956, in Jersey City, New Jersey to William and Clare (Tomaski) Kozak. She was the second oldest of six siblings. Growing up the family would often spend summers on Long Beach Island where she fell in love with the sunsets and salty air. She would eventually move there as a young adult, and it always remained a place that was special to her heart even after making the move north to the Green Mountain State with her son Joseph from her first marriage.
Despite the mileage between her new home state and the ocean she never hesitated to maintain those extended family relationships. She enjoyed the annual Cousins Campout that brought together family members from all over. She was happy to travel the distance to support and celebrate with loved ones for any occasion and bring along some of her famous Creative Confection’s goodies.
She met her loving husband Spencer in 2005 and they married in 2010. Together they enjoyed traveling by Camper, Trike or catching some rays in her ‘Jaguar’ convertible (don’t tell her it wasn’t a Jaguar!).
Linda worked for nearly 25 years at the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging before retiring in 2016. She was then elected to the board for Rural Community Transportation and the Sheffield Town Planning Commission. She was also a volunteer and served on the board at the Sheffield/Wheelock Food pantry.
Linda belonged to the Women’s Group at Saint Elizabeth Church in Lyndonville, Vermont. She would also meet regularly with her basket weaving ladies which sometimes included more socializing than basket making.
She is predeceased by her parents, and mother-in-law Lucy Lyman.
She is survived by her loving husband Spencer of 11 years; her adoring son Joseph Burke and daughter-in-law Jamie; stepson Adam Lyman and partner Theresa; her siblings and their families Nancy (John) Hayes, Paul (Lori) Kozak, Thomas (Penny) Kozak; Marion (Robert) Martin; Robert (Judy) Kozak and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A calling hour will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. to be followed by a memorial service at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, 300 VT RTE 110, Chelsea, Vt. Burial will follow the service in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Sharon, Vt.
Linda’s family wishes to thank everyone for all your help, thoughts, and prayers over the last couple of months. Please don’t feel obligated to make it to the service in Chelsea, Vermont as there will be a celebration of life on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Sheffield Town Hall in Sheffield, Vt. The family would like to extend special thanks to Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice team, specifically nurses Tim and Olivia for their passion and kindness over these last few months.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging 481 Summer St. #101, St. Johnsbury VT 05819 or the Sheffield Food Pantry 3210 VT 122 Sheffield VT 05866.
A private message of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, Vt. is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.