Linda “Lyndy” Burdet Fischer Obituary

Linda “Lyndy” Burdet Fischer, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed peacefully at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H., July 19, 2023, at the age of 91.
Lyndy was born in New York City, N.Y., on Nov. 29, 1931, to the late Carl Albert and Barbara Lathrop (Brown) Gray, and raised in Farmington, Conn.
Lyndy was an adventurous, fearlessly independent woman before it was in fashion. She was a ski instructor for over 50 years at areas including Stratton Mountain, the Balsams, Otis Ridge, and Burke Mountain. Lyndy was a member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America, PSIA, and the American Alpine Club. She climbed mountains all over the world and was the oldest woman at the time to scale Mt. Denali. She was very competitive with tennis and biking. At the age of 55 she became a master scuba diver and learned how to ride a motorcycle.
After raising her children, her opportunities for travel and adventures increased. When Lyndy married her second husband, Heinz Fischer, in 1981 they traveled extensively to all the continents. They shared 38 years together until Heinz’s death in 2018. She and Heinz frequently sailed in the Virgin Islands, Fiji and Tonga. At the age of 78 they skied to the North Pole and made it into the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest couple ever to do so.
She was a hot air balloon and fixed wing pilot; many will recall the excitement as she and Heinz passed overhead in the big striped balloon. She was known in the NEK as the “Balloon Lady.” For her 80th she celebrated by skydiving.
Lyndy encouraged many to leave their comfort zones and join her on adventures, even after surviving cancer, multiple hip replacements and slowly losing her sight.
She also instilled in her descendants that the world offered limitless opportunities and there isn’t anything that can’t be achieved with hard work and dedication.
She is survived by her sons: William “Bill” (Ann), René; her stepdaughter: Gisela; grandchildren: Ben, Steven, Kevin, Jill, Johanna, Jordan, Jake, Deja and their spouses; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law: Marge; brother: Vernon (Susan) and 4 nephews.
She is also predeceased by her brother Harvey Gray, and her daughter-in-law: Janet.
A private graveside service will take place at the Lyndon Center Cemetery.
A Celebration of Lyndy’s Life will take place from 2-4 at the Lyndon Outing Club on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
The family would like to thank the caregivers whose efforts allowed her to stay in her home these past few years.
