Linda Mae Mardin, 74, of Portland Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Oct. 27, 2021 at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton, Vt.
She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., the daughter of Vernon (Arlene) Morse on Jan. 1, 1947.
There will be no services at this time. Burial will take place at a later date.
Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donations may be made for her funeral expenses to www.saylesfh.com.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
