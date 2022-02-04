Linda P. Gordon, 84, passed away Feb. 2, 2022, at St. Vincent Rehab & Nursing Center in Berlin. Linda was born in Gorham on April 5, 1937, to Dean and Verna Potter. She attended Gorham High School, where she was a scrappy basketball player. After graduation from high school in 1954 as salutatorian of her class, she went on to earn a degree from Plymouth Teachers College. Linda began her career in Penacook, then moved on to teach at Franconia College. She married her husband Jack in 1962, and they settled in Littleton. Linda took a break from teaching to stay home with their two young children. Once her children were old enough for school, Linda returned to the classroom herself and taught typing, shorthand, and accounting for 30 years at White Mountains Regional High School, where she was known by her nickname, Flash. She had many long and rewarding friendships with her teaching colleagues. In the years after her retirement, former students would stop her in the grocery store to thank her for teaching them skills that helped them get good jobs. She loved her students, and most of them loved her back.
Linda’s life centered around family. She worked a full day at school and came home and made dinner every night. During the summer, she would pile her own kids and as many neighborhood kids as would fit in the back of her Pinto wagon and head out to Forest Lake. She and Jack took their kids hiking, canoeing, cross-country skiing, and fishing. There were countless gatherings with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In 1988, Linda and Jack moved to Jefferson, where they enjoyed a panoramic view of the Presidential Range from their deck. They planted flower and vegetable gardens and adopted a horse, Jenny, whom they both loved dearly. After Jack passed away in 2006, Linda took over gardening and horse chores and walked her dog three times a day in the woods above the house.
Linda was predeceased by her husband Jack, sister and best friend Betty Drew of Gorham, and brother Tony Potter of Randolph. Members of the family include her brother Bob Potter and his wife Roberta Arbree of Durham, brother-in-law Edward Drew of Gorham, daughter Sarah Gordon and Jay Williams of Atlanta, son Matt Gordon and his wife Karen Gordon of Whitefield, granddaughter Megan Wells of Twin Mountain, dear friend Deb Gray of Jefferson, and a large contingent of extended family and friends.
Per Linda’s wishes, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations to Second Chance Animal Rescue in Littleton, Riverside Rescue in Lunenburg, Senior Meals in Whitefield, Androscoggin Valley Home Care Services in Berlin, or St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Berlin would be much appreciated.
Arrangements are in the care of Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.