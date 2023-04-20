Linda (Rexford) Pilotte Obituary

Linda (Rexford) Pilotte of 52 Sunset Lane in Lyndonville, Vt. passed away peacefully on Monday April 17, 2023, at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Linda was born on June 7, 1954 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Reginald Rexford and Ella (Williams) Rexford. Linda grew up in St. Johnsbury going to local schools and graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy Class of 1972. Linda went on to get her associate degree in accounting from CCV. Linda was a loving person who enjoyed being with family & friends. She loved the family holidays, Mondays family night and the times we spent going to Santa’s Village every year as well as zoos & animal farms. She was a fantastic cook, and we all enjoyed her meals.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Douglas Pilotte of Lyndonville, Vt. & Daisy the Dog, Two wonderful children Chad Pilotte of Lyndonville, Vt. & Daughter Meagan (Pilotte) Corrow of East Burke Vt. Three grandchildren: Mila Pierce, Travis Corrow and Ayla Pilotte. Two sisters: Wanda Waugh and husband Bill of Lyndonville, Vt, Paula Carpenter and husband Ken of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Sister in law Linda Greenwood, Marilyn Pizani and husband Bob, brother-in-law Mitchell Pilotte. Several nephews, nieces and cousins. Lifelong friends Mike & Rosy Fournier.
Linda was predeceased by her parents Reg & Ella Rexford.
Calling hours will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St. in Lyndonville, Vt.
A private graveside service, officiated by John Sleeper will be held at the Lyndon Center Cemetery at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
