Lindel James Obituary

Lindel James, 76, died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, N.H. Lindel was born on Sept. 3, 1945, in Littleton, N.H.
She graduated from Littleton High School of 1963. Lindel moved to Concord, N.H. to start a career at NH Blue Cross and Blue Shield where she started as a file clerk and eventually moved to Montpelier, Vt. following her career path at Vermont Blue Cross where she retired as Corporate Director of Marketing.
After Lindel retired from Blue Cross she started her own business, James Insurance Company. Lindel also was a professional leadership coach who was engaged by several people and organizations in marketing their businesses; she continued to be assistance to family and friends while she was in Florida, as well as other states in the country for small business endeavors.
Lindel met and married her husband of 38 years, Norman James, when she moved to Vermont.
She is survived by her husband Norman James, her sister Jani Fillion (husband James), daughters Beth Simpson (son-in-law Michael), Melanie Alvarez (significant other Brian Monnat), stepdaughter Amy James (wife Sara Whittermore), stepson Peter James, stepson Andy James (wife Pam), stepson Steven James (wife Sherrie). Lindel had 13 grandchildren and six grea- grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews who she adored and loved.
Lindel is preceded in death by her mother Leona Gagnon and her sister Susie McIntyre.
Lindel loved her family dearly, she was known as Mom, Nannie and Gigi. She and Norm left Montpelier and headed to Sun City Center Florida in 2017. They adapted very well to the Florida weather and made many close friendships in their new community. In August of 2021, the couple moved back to New England to Somersworth, N.H.
Funeral Services will be held as a celebration of her life at St. Rose of Lima Church in Littleton, N.H. on Jan. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Elks Club in Littleton for her immediate family and friends.
