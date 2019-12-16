Linwood (“Lin”) Gordon Huntington Jr. - Obituary

Linwood (“Lin”) Gordon Huntington Jr., 83, of Newbury, Vt., died December 11, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was born June 1, 1936 in Henniker, N.H., the son of the late Linwood G. & Arlene (Gunn) Huntington. Born and raised on the family farm in Henniker, as a young boy he entered the show circuit with his first Ayrshire calf in 1946. Many times in high school he would run home at noon to tend to the cows and other farm animals, return to school, finish classes and then join his basketball or baseball team for practice or a game. After high school, a father-son partnership was created, and the family moved to Chestnut Ridge Farm in Amherst, NH in 1954. Lin and his father built the small farm into a 150-200 head Ayrshire dairy farm with a quality combination of milk production and dairy-type animals. The Huntington Ayrshires had much success on the show circuit at local, state, regional and national level over the years. Lin’s keen eye to pick the best show string and his gentle hand used as an elite showman were talents admired by many.
He married Florence (“Florrie”) M. Barss on April 29, 1962. They raised their three boys on the farm in Amherst. Lin’s tireless work ethic, respect for others and unquestionable character and integrity were on display every day and his boys couldn’t help but follow in his foot-steps.
Lin moved the family farm to Newbury, Vt., in 1988 and formed a partnership with his oldest son (Gordon). CR Farm brought Ayrshire cattle to a picturesque farm on the Connecticut River. Lin enjoyed farming the rock free fields, which he continued to do up until his death. The farm was recognized as a Vermont Dairy of Distinction, hosted national and regional meeting tours, many Vermont and New England Ayrshire meetings, several judging competitions, as well as International Dairy Tours from Russia and the United Kingdom.
Lin was the ultimate Ayrshire Ambassador as evident in the number of offices that he held at the local, regional and national levels. He served as an officer or director of the NH Ayrshire Club for over thirty years, including two terms as President. He served as trustee or officer of the VT Ayrshire club for over fifteen years, including one term as President. He was a member of the New England Ayrshire club for fifty-six years, including one term as President, one term as Vice President, and two terms as Director. He was a Vermont Trustee of the Eastern States Exposition since 1998. He served on the Breed Promotion, Bylaws and Finance Committees for six years prior to serving a term as Vice President for the Ayrshire Breeders Association. He continued his commitment to the promotion and improvement of the Ayrshire breed while working with and eventually succeeding Tom Whitaker as Director of the New England Ayrshire Sale held annually in Rutland, VT. Lin was honored with the Ayrshire Breeders’ Association Distinguished Service Award in 2006.
Aside from his devotion to his family, his farm and the Ayrshire cow, he had a true love of sports and spent many a night falling asleep at his desk while doing paperwork and “watching” his beloved Red Sox, Celtics or Bruins fight for a win.
Lin is survived by his loving wife of 57 amazing years, Florrie Huntington; three proud sons: Gordon (Donna Ransmeier), Dana (Julie), and Neal (Becca); eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his sister, Eleanor Whitney of Hampton, N.H. He was predeceased by his father, mother and step-mother, Florence Wilson.
Family, friends and farm were the basis of his life and he gave everything he had to them. Lin will be missed by so many who admired his devotion to his family, selflessness, sense of humor, many stories, love of farming the land and joy he had for his beloved Ayrshires.
Memorial contributions can be made in Lin’s honor to your local Dairy Cattle 4-H club.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at CR Farm, Newbury, VT in late Spring 2020.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at CR Farm, Newbury, VT in late Spring 2020.

Arrangements are in the care of Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville.
