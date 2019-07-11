Lionel H. “Lee” Brooks, 77, of Main Street in Lyndonville, died at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
He was born on October 9, 1941 in East Burke to the late Emile F. and Joyce E. (Moulton) Brooks. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the VFW Post 10038, on 156 Hill Street in Lyndonville.
There will be no Calling Hours.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
