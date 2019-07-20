Lisa Anne Williamson - Obituary

Lisa Anne (Abbey) Williamson
b. 9/23/69 – d. 7/18/2019
On July 18, 2019, Lisa Williamson passed away peacefully, loved and surrounded by her husband, adoring sister Tracey and son Tony.
In 1969 she was born to Brian Abbey and Rosemary Austin. She held many jobs throughout her life, but she was a social butterfly that enjoyed waitressing and bartending the most. In June 1999 she married Robert Williamson Jr. and together they shared three children: Anthony Deth, Brendan Williamson and Chase Williamson.
Lisa was an avid Patriots fan and looked forward to football games every year. She also loved all things Disney and took a trip there every year with her husband and two granddaughters Ava and Aria who she adored immensely. She was a great Nonna to them both. Lisa was surrounded by many friends throughout her life and was known to put the needs of others before herself, a gift she passed on to her husband. She was also known for her contagious laughter and beautiful smile.
She is predeceased by her father Brian and survived by her husband Bob, son Tony, mother Rosemary, sisters Tina, Tracey and Kristy, brothers Todd and Steven, stepsons Brendan and Chase, granddaughters Ava and Aria, brothers-in-law Kevin and Eric, sisters-in-law Carla, Debbie and Cheryl and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Her family was always first in her life.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 27 as she wished to be held at the Tom Breslin Center. Hours are 3-5 p.m. immediate family and relatives only. After 5 all are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.