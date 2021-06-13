Lisa Kay (Munkittrick) Harris, 59, of Littleton, NH passed away suddenly on June 10, 2021. She was born on Feb. 8, 1962, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to Arnold Munkittrick and Barbara (Ehmett) Munkittrick. Lisa attended schools in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, class of 1980. She then went on to Vermont College for nursing and graduated in 1982.
After graduation, her nursing career started in Houston, Texas. She returned to New England and worked at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for 28 years, then Mass General Hospital for seven years. On Sept. 21, 1991, she married James G Harris III and they settled in Wakefield, Mass. Years later they moved to Salem, N.H., and raised their son James G Harris IV. Her years in Salem resulted in many close friendships that she cherished. Upon their son’s graduation from high school, they moved from Salem, N.H., to Littleton, N.H.
Lisa was selfless and strong, always standing by her convictions. She always did for others. She was a lover of animals and had great affection for her three dogs who have since passed, Zeus, Major, and Thor. Her son was the light of her life. She enjoyed skiing, camping and especially vacationing at the beach in Destin, Fla.
A loving wife and mother, she will be deeply missed by her husband Jimmy and son James. She will be tremendously missed and forever remembered by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother Barbara and sister Pamela Bisacre.
Lisa is survived by her husband Jimmy and son James, her father Arnold, and two sisters, Donna Poore and Martha Munkittrick, her mother-in-law Mary Wilkins, sisters-in-law Jacqueline Kenney and Deborah Daniels and brother-in-law Jeffrey Wilkins.
A Friends and Family Gathering will take place on Friday, June 18, from 10-11 a.m., at the Ross Funeral Home, Littleton Chapel, with a service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Pamela Smith Officiating.
To offer your condolences to the family, please visit www.RossFuneral.com .
(1) comment
Hugs and prayers to you Jimmy and your family
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.