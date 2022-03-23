Lisbeth Marie (Doyon) Gee Obituary

Lisbeth Marie Gee, (nee Doyon) age 56, of Deering, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2022. Beth was born on July 9, 1965, in Burlington, Vermont to the union of Theresa A. Doyon and the late Conrad R. Doyon, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. She was the first of three children. She attended the public schools in St. Johnsbury and was a graduate from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1983. During Beth’s time in school, she enjoyed being social with her friends and being on the cheer squad. She also enjoyed the water and swimming, so much so that she became a lifeguard and even taught all her children to swim at a young age.
Beth was a very hard worker who overcame a lot of adversity in her life. She pushed herself every day to be better than yesterday and to create a better life for herself and her family. After meeting Peter Gee and moving to New Hampshire in 2005, Beth went on to receive her Associates Degree in 2007 from Concord Community College. On June 2, 2007, Beth married Peter Gee in Hillsborough, N.H.
Mom, Nana, Grammie, and Beth as many called her, enjoyed her life to the fullest. Even after she fell ill, she was always planning toward the future and spending time with her family. Her smile was contagious and she was sure to make you laugh. Beth was a truly supportive and compassionate woman and will surely be missed.
Beth is preceded in death by her father, Conrad Doyon, and her grandson, Andrew Hale.
Beth is survived by husband, Peter Gee of Deering, N.H. and his daughters, her son, Justin Hale of Brattleboro, Vt. and his family, her daughter, Katelynn McCaffrey of Hillsboro, N.H. and her family, mother, Theresa Doyon of St. Johnsbury, sister, Deborah Doyon of St. Johnsbury, brother, Timothy Doyon of Waterford, 13 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.