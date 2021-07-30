Lloyd Rainey Obituary

Lloyd Rainey, 74, of Victory, Vt. passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation. Lloyd was born in Concord, Vt. on Nov. 8, 1946, to Herbert and Catherine (Quimby) Rainey. He is survived by a brother, Gregory Rainey. Any services will be at the convenience of the family.
Quotable...
Top Quotes
“We are honored you invited us to honor your son, our hero. That’s what we do, to make sure your family knows he’s not forgotten.”
-- Warren Williamson
“It is unreasonable to expect the citizens of Orleans County to travel that far for a jury trial. Many of our community members do not have licenses, vehicles or childcare to travel that distance.”
-- State's Attorney Jennifer Barrett
“As a town, if we try to enforce the ordinance that we have against offensive signs, we could face lawsuits because we could be in violation of First Amendment rights.”
-- Bethlehem Selectman Gabe Boisseau
“People should come to this show if they want to know what teenagers are thinking, feeling, needing, and wanting. So if you are a parent, come to the show. If you are an educator, come to the show. If you are a grandparent, come to the show. If you are anyone, come to the show.”
-- Bess O'Brien
