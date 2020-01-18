Lloyd Russell (Bob) Bean - Obituary

Lloyd Russell (Bob) Bean, 87, of Sun City, Arizona passed away in the early hours of Jan. 3, 2020 at his home.
Bob was born to parents, Chester and Candace Bean on April 23, 1932 at the family home in Westfield, Vt. He graduated from high school then joined the U.S. Army where he was stationed at Okinawa in Japan during the Korean War. Upon leaving the Army he began working at St. Johnsbury Trucking and continued to do so until his retirement. Bob married Angelina Eugenia (Angie) Desilets of St. Johnsbury on Aug. 19, 1955 in Troy, Vt. Both Bob & Angie worked after retirement at the Maple Grove Gift Shop until they moved to their dream home in Sun City, Ariz.
Bob loved to go to the casinos, play bingo, do his scratch tickets and color in his adult coloring books – winning sometimes and not such a good loser at other times. He attended church on Sundays, loved going out to eat and working on his endless house projects. All of his children were taught at an early age how to work on house projects as well by him and Angie. Bob loved to travel with Angie and every trip was an adventure; be it visiting family, going with friends or just the two of them. After Angie’s passing he continued to travel until his health prevented him from doing so. Bob was constantly in motion installing laminate flooring at 85 and a year later painting his house trim and as his son said recently, “and did not stop until it was time to stop.”
Looking back Bob’s children recalled fond memories of their parents renting a camp and eventually co-owning a camp on Miles Pond, camping trips in the pop-up in Vermont, New York and New Hampshire, along with road trips to Old Orchard Beach, Maine or Sunday drives - to each of us those were adventures, fun times and a chance to hang out with our father.
Bob is survived by his children; Sharon Cote of St. Johnsbury, Patricia Forest & husband Glenn also of St. Johnsbury and Robert Bean & wife Lorrie of Glendale, Arizona.
Grandchildren: Pamela Fletcher & husband Michael, Jason Beattie & wife Michelle, Michelle Breer & husband Jonah, Jamie Graves & partner Sam McNamara, Amie Canfield, Dr. Matthew Forest & wife Christine, Katie Ranney & husband Adam, Michael Bean & wife Heather, Sarah Bean, Bret Bean, and Jimmy Burton & wife Christine.
Great-grandchildren: Margaret & Hannah Fletcher, Aliyah & Chaise Beattie, Hailey Morrison, Hudson & Natalie Ranney, Morgan & Olivia Forest, Emily & Erin Burton and great-great-grandson Isaac Beattie.
He is also survived by his sister, Latheria (Terry) Starr of Lowell, Vt. along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Angie, daughter Carol Lynn, parents Chester and Candace Bean, sisters - Elsie Fontaine and Leila Bean and brother Donald Bean.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. Calgary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury at the convenience of the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.