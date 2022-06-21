Logan “Jude” Hunter Brown Obituary

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, a wild, kindhearted soul was taken from us far too young. Logan “Jude” Hunter Brown passed away doing what he loved most, riding his motorcycle, the wind in his hair, being free.
Born on June 24, 1999, Logan was the son of Derek Brown of Bethlehem, and Tandy Girouard of Franconia. He is survived by siblings Calyn Brown of Charleston, S.C., and Brady Brown of Bethlehem. He was the grandson of Clare and Bruce Brown of Bethlehem, Jerry and Peggy Girouard of Littleton, and Rhonda Chandler of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and the nephew of Karen Brown Abraham (Michael) of Tuftonboro, and Amanda Emmons of Littleton. He was adored by many cousins, aunts and uncles. He also leaves behind his beloved dog and best friend, Duke.
Logan was an accomplished cyclist, performing at a high level on both the Profile School Road Racing Team and the local mountain biking circuit, winning competitions at Bretton Woods four years in a row. He worked at Cannon Mountain as a snow maker and trail groomer and took great pride in his work, most days posting end-of-the-shift sunrise photos from the slopes that included a naked troll. Logan was a budding entrepreneur, growing his hauling, snow plowing and metal business, L. Brown Enterprises, into a successful venture. He also found success in flipping vehicles, which he sold by posting creative and entertaining advertisements.
Logan was a free spirit and risk taker who lived by his own rules and embraced everything that the outdoors had to offer, including snowmobiling and riding motorcycles with his Dad and Pop. He loved chasing sunsets, climbing trees and living on the edge. Logan’s warm personality, friendly waves, beaming smile, famous bear hugs and genuine expressions of “love ya” will be deeply missed by many.
Calling hours will be held at the Pillsbury Funeral Home on Logan’s birthday Friday, June 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.. A private service will be held for family at the Bethlehem Cemetery on Saturday, June 25.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Logan Brown Memorial Fund for Mountain Biking, care of Mascoma Bank, 8 Main Street, Littleton, NH 03561. Funds raised will be used to help local mountain bikers pursue training opportunities and buy equipment
