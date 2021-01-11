Lois A. Judkins, 72, of West Stewartstown, N.H. passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.
She was born on June 4, 1948, in Hartford, Conn., a daughter to the late Paul and Alice (Barton) Judkins. She was raised in Bow, N.H. with her siblings and later attended college to obtain a teaching degree.
Lois only taught school in Canaan for one year, but her love of children and helping others was a life-long trait. She worked for several years as a certified nurse’s assistant at the Coos County Nursing Hospital from which she retired. She enjoyed crafts and music, and she was very generous and involved in doing anything related to children, especially with her church family. She was a faithful member of the Grace Community Church in Canaan.
She is survived by her three siblings, Kenneth Judkins of Bow, N.H., Edna J. Ellingwood of Littleton, and Dona Young of Lancaster; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins.
There are no public calling hours. A graveside interment service will be held later in the spring of 2021 at the Evans Cemetery in Bow, of which notice will be given. A celebration of Lois’ life will also be held in the spring at the Grace Community Church in Canaan.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Miss Judkins may be made to the Grace Community Church, 300 Gale St., Canaan, VT 05903; or to Toys for Tots at www.toysfortots.org.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home, Colebrook, NH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.