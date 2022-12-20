Lois A. Pepler Obituary

Lois A. Pepler, 69, of Depot Street, Lancaster, N.H., died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, after a long illness.
Lois was born in Lancaster on June 22, 1953, the daughter of Warren D. and Eva C. (Bassett) Phillips.
She was a lifetime resident of Lancaster, graduating from White Mountain Regional High School in 1971. Through the years she held several jobs that included waitressing at the Lancaster Diner, special education aid at Lancaster Elementary School, and shift manager at McDonalds, Lancaster. She will be most remembered for her last job of many years as a postal carrier in Groveton. Lois also volunteered her time with the Food Pantry in Lancaster.
When her health was better, Lois enjoyed traveling, particularly to Florida. She also enjoyed family reunions, gardening, and loved being a grandmother to her great-grandson Karter. She was a member of the American Legion Post 17 Auxiliary and the John Weeks VFW Post 3041 Auxiliary. She enjoyed attending American Legion conventions.
Surviving family members include her husband of 39 years, Bruce “Gus” Pepler of Lancaster; a daughter Angela Audit Bernaiche of Groveton; grandson Logan Elliott of Jefferson; great-grandson Karter J. Elliot; a brother Joseph Phillips (Pam) of Lancaster & Florida; a sister Deborah Twitchell (Dan) of Arizona; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister Elizabeth Rose Ehrhardt Phillips.
At Lois’ request there are no services.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Lancaster Food Pantry, 153 Main Street, Lancaster, NH or to a no-kill animal shelter of choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster NH. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
