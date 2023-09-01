Lois B. Delaney Obituary

Lois B. Delaney, our beloved mom and friend, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Canterbury Inn in St. Johnsbury with her family by her side. She was formerly from Burlington, Vt.
Lois was born in Dorchester, Mass. on Dec. 1, 1919, to Stephen and Alice (Tolman) Bradford. She was raised and educated in Dorchester, graduating from Dorchester High School for Girls. In 1940, Lois married Hiram F. Delaney. The couple shared 59 years together until Hiram’s death in 1998. They spent most to their time together in Burlington, Vt. Lois was a housewife and then became a Medical Secretary for Given Healthcare Center in Burlington. She advanced to Administrative Assistant and enjoyed a 22-year career with Given Healthcare.
Lois loved getting together with family and friends, so much so that Hiram often referred to their home as Grand Central Station. Their camp on Lake Dunmore was a favorite place to make memories. Lois enjoyed sewing and other crafts, dancing, singing karaoke, and playing Texas Holdem. She served as President of the South Burlington Senior Citizens for a time.
Survivors include her four children: Joanne Burke of St. Johnsbury, Richard Delaney and wife Ann of Essex Junction, Gail J. Delaney of St. Johnsbury, and Walter Delaney and wife Harriet of Alburg, Vt.; five grandchildren: Timothy D. Burke and wife Lisa, Patrick S. Burke and wife Michelle, Laurie Ann Delaney, Stephanie D. Pelkey and husband Phil, and Jerad H. Delaney and wife Brittany; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband: Hiram Delaney, a grandson: Sean Patrick Delaney, three sisters and three brothers.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Canterbury Inn for their devotion and sensitivity to Lois’ needs and those of her family members.
A Memorial Service officiated by Rev. Andrew Ponder-Williams, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury. Time for visitation with family and friends will be held from 2:45 – 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Canterbury Inn, 46 Cherry St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
