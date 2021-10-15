Lois Jean (Osgood) Zambon Obituary

Lois Jean (Osgood) Zambon, 74, of Zambon Drive, South Ryegate, Vt., died following a brief illness on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, N.H.
Lois was born on June 22, 1947 in Hanover, N.H. to John Nelson Osgood and Olive Rowena (Erskine) Osgood. She graduated from Bradford Academy in 1965, she trained for a year at Miss Farmer’s School of Cookery in Boston, and in 1971 she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Nutrition from the University of Vermont.
In the years that followed her graduation she traveled with her family as an Army wife, and returned to Bradford in 1976. She then started her career in hospital food services. Lois worked at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital and then at Cottage Hospital where she worked for many years before retiring in 2012, after she was diagnosed with ALS.
She enjoyed spending time outdoors, working in her flower gardens and tending her farm animals. She was a Wilton cake decorator and enjoyed making cakes for weddings and special occasions. Another pastime of Lois’ was square dancing, which was where she first met her future husband Robert “Bob” Zambon; they were joined in marriage on Aug. 7, 1993.
Lois was predeceased by her husband Bob just three days before her own passing.
She is survived by two daughters Anne George and husband Chris of Wells River, Vt., and Marie Starr and husband Trevor of Bradford, Vt.; two step-daughters, Amy Carruthers of Tucson, Ariz., and Grace Zambon and partner Stephen Slack of Corinth, Vt.; three step-sons, Glenn Zambon and wife Andrea of Newbury, Vt., Scott Zambon of Newbury, and Gene Zambon and wife Sherry of South Ryegate; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Southworth of Auburn, Maine, and Sally Morrill and husband Lee of New London, N.H.; one brother Bruce Osgood of Bradford; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She will be remembered with Bob on Friday, Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter, PO Box 207, Concord, NH 03302-0207.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
