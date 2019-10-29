Lois M. Miller - Obituary

Lois M. Miller died on Sunday, Oct, 20, 2019 at her home in White River Junction after an 8-year struggle with ovarian cancer. She was born and grew up on a dairy farm in Peacham, Vermont. A very special place for Lois was the camp on Martin’s Pond in Peacham where the family gathered often for rest and relaxation. She graduated from Peacham Academy in 1967 and from the Mary Hitchcock School of Nursing in 1970.
Lois had a long career as an RN at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital, then Colorado General Hospital in Denver and upon returning to the Upper Valley worked at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Alice Peck Day hospital in Lebanon, N.H. She then opened White River Yarns which had been a dream of hers but had to sell it due to illness five years later. She was an expert at many fiber crafts including knitting, crocheting, bobbin lace, counted cross stich, spinning, and tatting. She loved teaching others how to knit and many learned from her while she had her shop. She continued to teach until the time of her death.
Lois was predeceased by her parents Richard and Eloise Miller. She is survived by her siblings, Anne Hier of Brattleboro Vt., Mary Daly, Jean Dedam, Frank Miller, and (Patrice Mcdonough) of Peacham, Vt. She has four nephews, Adam Sbardellati (Jana) of Colchester, Vt., Ian Sbardellti (Andrea) of Westminster, Vt. Alfred Dedam (Rose) of Peacham and Jacob Dedam of New Brunswick, Canada and nine great nieces and nephews. Also by two very special friends: Nancy Eddy and Judy Ingham.
The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care and support provided by Bayada Hospice and Sweet Home Care, LLC nurses, aides and volunteers as well as the Evergreen Singers. She also received daily support from Holly Hall and from the knitters group and other special friends.
At her request there will be no services.
She asked that donations be made in her memory to the Hand to Heart Project, PO Box 348, Cornish Flat, NH 03746 or www.handtoheartproject.org.
