Lois Moulton Wheeler Obituary

Lois Moulton Wheeler, age 83, of Sunset Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away at the Jack Byrne Palliative Care Center in Lebanon, N.H., Saturday morning, March 4, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Lois was born in East Burke, Vt., on Nov. 4, 1939, daughter to the late Verla (Rexford) and Ronald Moulton. She attended grade school in Newark and East Burke and graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1957. Lois worked for years at Ralston Purina until the plant ceased operations in St. Johnsbury and then worked a number of years for the law firm of Downs Rachlin & Martin until poor health caused her to leave. She married Carroll Wheeler in 1959 and had two children, Brian and Brenda. She loved being with her children and grandchildren and especially loved her grandsons’ hockey games in their younger years. Prior to her illness she enjoyed long walks to meet friends for coffee breaks. Lois also enjoyed reading, puzzles, cards and especially Scrabble.
Survivors include her beloved husband: Carroll Wheeler, son: Brian Wheeler and wife, Patty, Brenda Smith and husband, Mike, Sr., all of St. Johnsbury, her brother: Harold Moulton and wife, Rosie, of Lyndonville, sister: Charlotte Norrie of Lyndonville, step-brother: Donald Bergeron of New York, step-sister: Patricia Johnson and husband, John, of Littleton, N.H., sister-in-law: Marie Moulton of St. Johnsbury, 4 grandchildren: Michael Smith Jr. (Morgan Poulin), Cody Smith (Desiree Boivin), Danielle Shattuck, Christine Mitchell, eight great-grandchildren: Tyler Lapierre, Haley Lapierre, Matthew Mitchell, Aubree Mitchell, Scarlett Smith, Addisen Smith, Ainslee Smith, Harvee Smith and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lois was predeceased by an infant son: Lauren, her brothers: Wayne Moulton, Malcolm Moulton (Gertrude), Reginald Moulton, brothers-in-law: William Norrie, Merl “Gene” Wheeler (Dale), Floyd Wheeler (Doris), sisters-in-law: Clara Grabowski (John), Eleanor Skinner (Ray), nephews: Gary & David Norrie.
Friends may call on the family from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday March 8, 2023, at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main Street in Lyndonville. Burial will be held in the spring at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice, 154 Hitchcock Loop Rd, Lebanon, NH 03766
