Lois “Peg” Marilyn Stoddard Obituary

Lois “Peg” Marilyn Stoddard, of Matthewson Hill Road, Lyndonville, Vt., died at home at the age of 100, surrounded by her family, Friday evening, April 29, 2022.
Peg was born on June 27, 1921, in Randolph, Vt., daughter to the late Chester Roy and Susan (Stockwell) Billings. She was raised and educated in Rochester, Vt., graduating from Rochester High School in the Class of 1938 and continuing on to Castleton Normal School for her teaching certificate, completing in 1940. She taught school for three years, married Daniel Richard Stoddard on Nov. 25, 1942, and shared 55 years at the time of his passing in 1998. They made their home in Rochester until their move to Lyndonville in 1960. Peg was an active member of the Lyndonville United Methodist Church where she was also the financial secretary. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, cards, scrabble, cribbage, gardening, having coffee with friends, and loved watching baseball and basketball, especially family members play. She was a Cub Scout leader, knitted over 500 Christmas stockings, 700 mittens and afghans for newborns in the family, 3 of them after she turned 100! Peg was a 23-year cancer survivor.
She is survived by her son: Daniel Stoddard and his wife, Julie, of Winooski & Albany, Vt.; 3 daughters: Sue Washburn, her late husband, Clayton, of Windsor, Vt., Marilyn “Tink” Bates, her husband, Marshall, of Cary, N.C., Ellen Bickford and her husband, Walter, of Lyndonville, Vt.; her sister-in-law: Shirley Billings of Woodstock, Vt.; 9 grandchildren: Tammi Davis (Scott), John Kerr (Elizabeth Conway), Charles Kerr (Janice), Daniel “Will” Stoddard (Helen) Benjamin Stoddard ( Sarah) Richard Washburn (Pamela), Brenda Haines (Glen) Michael “Chad” Lawrence, Danielle Allen (Lorstan); step-grandchildren: Lisa Cushman (Ken), Ethan Gilbert (Rina); ex-son-in-law: Roderick Kerr; ex-daughter-in-law: Nancy Mead; 21 great- & 4 step-great-grandchildren, 9 great-great & 1 step-great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by her brother: James Billings; 3 sisters: Hilda Stoddard, Beth Murphy, Betty Morgan; brothers-in-law: Willis Stoddard, Mike Murphy, Alison Stoddard; sister-in-law: Udell Stoddard; son-in-law: Russell Lawrence; granddaughter-in-law: Lisa Kerr; great-grandson: Dominic McHargh.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Lyndonville United Methodist Church on Church Street, with The Rev Clint Brake officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Rochester, Vt.
Friends may call on the family at the Guibord Funeral Home, 15 Main Street in Lyndonville from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to either: Lyndonville United Methodist Church, PO Box 543, Lyndonville, VT 05851 or to the Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network, NEKCAN, PO Box 4415, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
