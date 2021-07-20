Lois Williams Obituary

Lois Williams, of Lower Waterford, Vt. passed away on July 16, 2021 at the Littleton Memorial Hospital. She was born in Pittsfield, Ill. in 1929 to William and Jeanette (Kemener) McGreevy and raised by her maternal grandparents, following her mother’s death. She married Russ Williams in 1948, accompanying him to Germany, where he was stationed in the U.S. Army after his graduation from medical school. They then moved to Westwood, Mass. and, finally, to the Northeast Kingdom where she cooked, gardened, sewed, and did repairs in and on their historic home. Some might remember her tearing around their property on her riding lawn mower or maybe on top of an extension ladder painting the eaves of her house when she was in her 70s.
Lois was an enthusiastic supporter of Catamount Arts, Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS, and was a long-time volunteer at the St Johnsbury Red Cross blood bank. She loved her cats, her yard birds, and her afore mentioned lawn mower.
Predeceased by her parents, her husband, and a son, Alex, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Chris & Jean Williams of Ocean Shores, Wash.; a daughter and son-in-law, Kathy & Ralph Cabana of South Portland, Maine; a son and his partner, Jon Williams & Ellie Roberts of West Glover, Vt.; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many Illinois cousins.
