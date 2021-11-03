Loren D. Phelps, age 79, of Lincoln Way, Haverhill, N.H., passed away Nov. 1, 2021, unexpectedly at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., with Johnna Herrick-Phelps and their daughter Grace by his side.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Grace United Methodist Church in St. Johnsbury. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening at the Sayles Funeral Home on Summer Street in St. Johnsbury. The family requests that guests please wear masks for both events.
A full obituary will follow in the Friday edition.
Arrangements by saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.