Lori Ann Parsons Obituary

Lori Ann Parsons, 59, passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, after battling ongoing health issues. She was surrounded by family and friends. Lori was born on Aug. 12, 1962 in Burlington, Vermont as the daughter of Robert and Faye Parsons.
Lori leaves behind her husband James Kellogg, of St. Johnsbury; her son Aren Kellogg and wife Stephanie, of Barton; her daughter Caitlin Kellogg, of Orleans; her mother Faye Parsons, of South Burlington; her sister Vicki Zack and husband Jeff, of Melbourne, Florida; her sister Kim Parsons, of Cambridge, Vt.; nephews Sven Scribner and wife, Amy of Middlesex; Anthony Zack and wife Vanessa, of Melbourne, Florida; her neice Lucy Thomas and husband Brian, of Westford. She leaves behind her best friend Nancy Russillo Hogue, of Peacham. She is predeceased by her father Robert Parsons.
Lori grew up in Middlesex, Vt. and attended Union 32 high school. Upon graduation she studied fashion and design in Miami. Upon returning to Vermont, she met and married James Kellogg. She returned to school and received her Nursing degree at Vermont College. Lori and James settled in St. Johnsbury, Vt., where they raised their two children, Aren and Caitlin.
Lori was a Registered Nurse for the majority of her working life and especially enjoyed working for home health where she could support people who wanted to receive care in their own homes. Known for her incredible work ethic she loved her work and was honored to be welcomed into clients’ homes throughout the Northeast Kingdom.
Lori was a Vermonter through and through. She loved being outdoors and spending time with her family, camping in their vintage camper. She was an avid skier, loved to garden and enjoyed traveling off the beaten path. She met people wherever she went and was always engaged in life and wanted to hear people’s stories.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Contributions in Lori’s name can be made to her favorite charities: Frontier Animal Shelter, Frontieranimalsociety.com or Dog Mountain, dogmt.com. Arrangements are being handled by Sayles funeral home in St. Johnsbury, Vt., www.saylesfh.com.
