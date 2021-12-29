Lorraine Duperron Charron Obituary

Lorraine D. Charron, 86, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Lorraine was born on Feb. 19, 1935 in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to the late Isaac and Adeline (Garand) Duperron. She graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy, Class of 1953. Her working career consisted of St. Johnsbury Trucking Co, Northern Auto Supply, farming, Lyndonville Savings Bank, Caledonia Gas, Pyrofax Gas and finally Calgas of which she and her husband, Richard, were part owners.
In her earlier years, Lorraine did candlepin bowling on a women’s league and a mixed doubles league at Sunset Lanes in Lyndonville, Vt. Later her interests were playing cards, playing bingo, and working in her flower gardens. She also belonged to the square dance group Country Corner Squares for 25 years. Lorraine and Richard also loved traveling to their winter home in Leesburg and Okeechobee, Fla., for 10 years.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 41 years, Richard. Her children, Linda (Clifford) Lee and her husband Steve of Lyndonville, Vt., Stephan (Christine) Clifford, of Okeechobee, Fla., Brian (Shauna) Clifford of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Suzan (Clifford) Connor and her husband Jim of Lyndonville, Vt.
Stepchildren, Deborah (Charron) Gilman and her husband Howard of Lyndonville, Vt., Keith “Buzz” (Deborah) Charron, of Concord, Vt., Teal (Charron) Pontarelli and her husband Vincent of West Palm Beach, Fla., Richard M. “Rich” (Beth) Charron of Kirby, Vt., Troy (Aimee) Charron of Lyndonville, Vt., Tiffany (Charron) Taylor and her husband Philip of Kirby, Vt.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Denise (Carreau) Montgomery, Paul Carreau, Joshua Baillargeon; step-grandchildren, Stephanie (Marc) Charron, Anthony Pontarelli, Charles (Taylor) Taylor, Aaron (Meredyth) Gilman, and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, and Tyler Montgomery.
Lorraine also leaves behind her sister, Rita Blankenhorn, of Orlando, Fla., her brother-in-law Donald Winchester of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and many nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was predeceased by her parents and nine sisters and brothers.
Funeral services will be held in the spring of 2022 at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
