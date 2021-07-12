Lorraine (Giguere) Brunelle Obituary

Lorraine Josephine (Giguere) Brunelle, 81, of Barton, Vt. passed away at her home on July 9, 2021. She was born on Jan. 5, 1940 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont to Alexandrine (Cormier) and Harry Giguere, who predeceased her. On Aug. 23, 1958, she married Frank Arthur Brunelle, who predeceased her on May 10, 2011.
Lorraine graduated from Mt. Saint Joseph’s Academy in St. Johnsbury Vermont. She worked at St. Johnsbury Trucking, and from 1970 until 1974 she worked alongside her husband, Frank, at the A&P in Barton. After briefly working at the unemployment office in Newport, she began working as a secretary for May and Davies, a law firm in Barton (now known as Davies Law, PLC) in 1978, where she was an extremely valued and loved employee. She continued to work there until her retirement in 2006. A mere six months later, she returned to May & Davies to work for another 4½ years, before her final retirement in October 2011.
Lorraine was a member of the St. Paul’s Catholic Church. She spent countless hours knitting prayer shawls for the local hospitals, where she also volunteered. She spent many hours bowling with her dear friends, Sally Provost and Helene Thibault. She was extremely grateful for the love and support of her friends Pam Poginy, of Barton, Vermont, and Sara Davies Coe, of Brownington, Vermont.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Michael Brunelle of Barton, Vermont, Frances Marie Sargent and her husband William of Christianburg, Va., grandchildren Christopher Sargent and Andrea Delaura, and great grandchildren Jazzelle Roberts, Donovan Farmer, Michael and Anthony Sargent, cousins Robert and Muriel Heon, Sylvia James, Irene Richardson and Jenne Hale.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton, Vermont with Father Curtis Miller officiating. Interment is to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Orleans Essex Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, Inc., 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
