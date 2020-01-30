Lorraine Hackett - Obituary

Lorraine Olive Hackett age 83, most recently from Burkeland Lane, West Burke, died at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Lorraine was born on Nov. 2, 1936, at her grandmother’s home in Barnet. She attended school in Barnet, Vt. On Nov. 3, 1956 she married William (Bill) Hackett. They lived in West Burke, then moved to Lyndonville, Vt., then returned back to West Burke to raise their family.
Bill & Lorraine enjoyed many years of bowling as a team in Lyndonville, Vt. Lorraine worked at Glovers for a number of years. She had a daycare, where she took care of many children whom she loved like her own children. She was a cook at the Burke School and also worked at Pine Knoll Nursing Home in the kitchen until she retired.
She is survived by her two children; David Hackett of Concord, Linda Corey and husband Jon of West Burke, two grandsons; Michael Corey (Ariel Miller) of West Burke, Travis Corey (Michelle Berry) of Sutton, her sister Lucille Brooks of Barton, two sisters-in-law: Carrie Doyon (Paul) of West Burke, Vt., Jackie Hackett of West Burke and a brother-in-law; Wesley Hackett Jr; (Melody) also of West Burke, many nieces and nephews and her very special friend & Bingo partner Ruth Cole and special friend Brenda Hackett, also her cat Morris.
On Sept. 10, 1993 she was predeceased by her husband William, a baby boy on Aug. 10, 1964 and her brother and sister-in-law Raymond & Olive Cheney. Her parents Ernest & Amelia (St. Cyr) Cheney.
Following her husband’s death, she moved back to Lyndonville, where she truly enjoyed living, even though it was in the flood zone.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Howland Cemetery in Burke Hollow with John Sleeper officiating. There will be no calling hours or service at this time.
Memorial donations may be made in Lorraine’s name to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave, Suite 1100 N. Bethesda MD 20814 or to the Burke Senior Meal Site, 212 School Street, West Burke VT, 05871.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
