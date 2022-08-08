Lorraine J. Patnaude Obituary

Lorraine J. Patnaude (Daigle), 76, a lifetime resident of Jefferson, N.H., passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.
She worked 20+ years at the Siwooganock Guaranty Bank. Lorraine was known for putting others first and making sure they were happy, for being a great friend and listener without judgement. Most of all, she enjoyed her four girls, her seven grandchildren and family time.
She is survived by her husband Bill of 54 years; her four girls, Michelle Crompton of Lancaster, Kim (Ted) Read of Littleton, Ann (Jay) Nester of Hartsville, S.C., Sara (Rob) Beaulieu of Lancaster; seven grandchildren, Ava Crompton, Teddy and Tommy Read, Ryleigh and Brett Nester, and Luke and Lydia Beaulieu. She leaves behind her siblings, Aurora Hood, Denis Daigle, Louis Daigle, Connie Patnoe, Rick Daigle, Carlene Abbott, David Fortin, and Stephen Rogers. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents, Antonio and Eugenie Daigle; brothers Roger Daigle and David Chase, and a sister Wendy Doyle.
Visiting hours will be held Friday evening, Aug. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at All Saints Church, Lancaster. Reverend Britto Adaikalam, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lancaster.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
