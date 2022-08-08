Lorraine J. Patnaude Obituary

Lorraine J. Patnaude (Daigle), 76, a lifetime resident of Jefferson, N.H., passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.

She worked 20+ years at the Siwooganock Guaranty Bank. Lorraine was known for putting others first and making sure they were happy, for being a great friend and listener without judgement. Most of all, she enjoyed her four girls, her seven grandchildren and family time.

