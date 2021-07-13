Lorraine Morey Ruppert Obituary

Lorraine Morey Ruppert, formerly of Wesley Chapel, Fla., passed away on July 12, 2021 at Welcome Home: Mature Adult Assisted Living, LLC in Lyndonville, Vt. after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Lorraine was born in Belvidere, Vt. on Aug. 3, 1934. She grew up in Hyde Park, Vt., where she attended high school and enjoyed playing basketball. Education was very important to Lorraine. Although she never graduated high school she did obtain her GED which was an important life goal for her to attain. She married Henry Morey on Aug. 15, 1952. Together they raised three children, Bonnie (Morey) Norcross, Allen Morey and Brenda (Morey) Darling.
Lorraine was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was always so proud of her children and grandchildren. She attended all sporting events and clipped articles from the newspaper that highlighted her family’s sporting accomplishments. Even while working full time, she kept her grandchildren for overnight play dates as often as she could. She worked at Sears for over 25 years then at Whitcraft until her retirement. Upon her retirement she took care of her mother in her home until her mother’s passing.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, Erich Ruppert of Wesley Chapel, Fla. They enjoyed many years of cruise ships and dancing together. She is also survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Morey) Norcross and husband Rod of Zephyrhills, Fla.; her son, Allen Morey and wife Diane of Sheffield, Vt.; her daughter, Brenda Darling of Danville, Vt.; two brothers, Burton Lanphere and Dayton Lanphere; six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; also one very special niece, Donna Young that she considered to be one of her own.
Lorraine was predeceased by her first husband, Henry Morey; her parents, Floyd and Elvie Lanphere; her brothers, Floyd Lanphere Jr, Leo Lanphere, and Roy Lanphere; her sister, Lucille (Lanphere) Towle.
The family would like to thank The Village at White River Jct., and Karen Thompson of Welcome Home for their kind and companionate care during Lorraine’s stay with them.
A private graveside service will take place in the St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery at a later date. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date as well, notice of which will be published in the Caledonian-Record. There will be no visiting hours.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
