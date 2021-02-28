Lorraine R. Couture Day - Obituary

Lorraine R. Couture Day, 84, passed away peacefully in her home in North Danville on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Born and raised in North Danville, Lorraine graduated from Mount Saint Joseph in St. Johnsbury, and Jeanne Mance School of Nursing in Burlington in 1958. She began her career at Mary Fletcher Hospital and subsequently worked for Vermont Red Cross. Lorraine then worked for the Northfield Mayo Clinic and Mayo Nursing Home in Northfield where she became the Administrator of the nursing home and Mayo Residence Home until she retired.
Lorraine was married for 53 years to Benjamin Day, retired One-star General in the National Guard and Director of Wildlife for the State of Vermont. After marrying, Lorraine and Ben lived in Northfield until 2019 when they moved to their new home on Couture farm in North Danville.
She is survived by her husband, Ben; two sisters Bea Couture and Doris Randall, and niece, Kimberly and her two children Joshua and Eli. She also leaves behind her nephew Larry Couture and family, as well as three step-daughters, Janet, Judy, and Patricia and their families. She was predeceased by her parents Gaston and Diana Couture and brother Richard Couture and his wife Alice.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held in May at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Northfield, with burial following at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Danville Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.