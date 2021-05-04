The Mass of Christian Burial for Lorraine R. Couture Day, 84, of North Danville and Northfield who died Feb. 17, 2021 will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Northfield. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Masking will be required at both locations. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
