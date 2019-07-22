Lorraine Robinson - Obituary

Lorraine Lucy (McGinnis) Robinson, 90, of Crest Street in Graniteville, Vt. and formerly of East St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Barre Gardens following a period of declining health, surrounded by loving family.
Lorraine was born and raised in East St. Johnsbury on Nov. 7, 1928, to Ellery M. and Mamie L. (Guyer) McGinnis. She attended local schools, graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1945 and worked for a time at Glovers. On Oct. 29, 1950, Lorraine married Sherwood “Bill” Robinson. The couple moved to Graniteville and began raising their family. Lorraine and Bill shared nearly 65 years together until Bill’s death in 2015.
Once the children started coming, Lorraine’s first priority was raising her family and being a fabulous mom. She was the family historian recording the births, marriages, and deaths in a calendar book. Lorraine loved being outdoors, whether in her flower garden or camping. She was a member of the Kingdom Kampers. She was ahead of her time when it came to the couponing craze. Her cupboard contained many a Campbell’s can with no label and the family took a vacation or two on what she saved. Lorraine was a member of the East St. Johnsbury Congregational Church until moving to Graniteville, where she joined the Graniteville Presbyterian Church. She belonged to the church Women’s Guild, serving as treasurer for many years.
Survivors include Lorraine’s three sons: Mahlon and wife, Leslie, of Northville, N.Y., Norman and wife, Martha Hicks-Robinson, of Nashville, Tenn., and Dana and wife, Lori, of Graniteville, Vt.; a brother: Richard McGinnis and wife, Beulah, of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; six granddaughters: Mahlon’s daughters Shawna and Francesca, Norm’s daughters Caitlin and Bridget, and Dana’s daughters Brittany and Mkayla; and seven great-grandchildren: Carson, Brynn, Isaac, Paige, Lydia, Olivia, and Alyza.
Lorraine was predeceased by her husband: Bill Robinson; sisters: Pheobe Audette and Doris Stowell; a brother: Ronald McGinnis; an infant son; and a grandson: Christopher.
A graveside service, officiated by Rev. Ann Hockridge, will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grove Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Lorraine’s name to the Third Congregational Church, U.S. Route 2, East St. Johnsbury, VT 05838.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
