Lorraine Theresa Sanderson Obituary

On June 29, 2023, Lorraine Theresa Sanderson of Franklin, N.C. passed on to be with God after a brief illness that she could not beat.
Lorraine started out as a New Englander before finding her way to Franklin. She was born to Raymond and Mae Plant on Oct. 13, 1930, in Williamstown, Vt. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. and it was during her time there that she met her future husband who attended a competing high school in Lyndonville, Vt. On Aug. 28, 1949 she married Richard Sanderson, the handsome guy from Lyndonville. They were happily married for 66 years before he predeceased her in 2015. They lived in Vermont and Emporium, Pa., before moving to Franklin in 2012.
Lorraine’s family has continually been amazed by the positivity and joy that radiated from her. Lorraine loved God and her faith helped her through difficult days. She also loved her family and friends. She demonstrated her love for others through thoughtful cards, beautifully-knitted afghans, kind words, delicious baked goods, and great hugs.
Lorraine lived life with joy and love. She spent many years working as a secretary and doing volunteer work. She was a member of Morrison Presbyterian Church in Franklin where she continued to sing in the church choir right up until she entered the hospital. Her voice remained beautiful, and she loved singing hymns and the many country songs that she and Richard sang together over the years. Lorraine also loved caring for her plants and working in her garden beds. She created a great sanctuary for a large assortment of birds, squirrels, and rabbits who feed at her feeders. Like her family, the little critters are going to miss her. She enjoyed knitting, reading her daily devotions, singing, and cooking delicious meals and treats for her family.
Lorraine is survived by her three daughters Carol, Patti, and Cheri; and sons-in-law Loren and Doug. She is also survived by grandchildren Justin and his wife, Kristi; Drew and his wife, Mary; Heather and her husband, Matt; and by great-grandchildren Laura, Lexi, Sarah, Emily, and Salem. She is forever loved.
The family is grateful to the staff at Angel Hospital and the hospice nurse and chaplain who all treated Lorraine with great respect and kindness.
Arrangements are being made by Macon Funeral. A celebration of Lorraine’s life and reception will be held at Morrison Presbyterian Church on Thursday, July 6, at 11 a.m.
Suggested memorial donations may be made to Morrison Presbyterian Church, 511 Morrison Church Rd., Franklin, NC 28734 or Macon County Animal Services, 1377 Lakeside Dr., Franklin, NC 28734 or a charity of your choosing.
