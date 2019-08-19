Lorri Jean Cadorette - Obituary

Lorri Jean Cadorette, age 55, of Kirby Mtn. Road, Kirby, Vt., passed away at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, following a rapid decline in her health.
Lorri was born at Camp Lejeune, N.C., on Nov. 13, 1963, daughter to Gerald F. and Blanche Y. (Frechette) Cadorette, who survive her. She grew up in Bristol, Conn., and graduated from Bristol Central High School in the Class of 1981. She came to Vermont in 1986 when her parents returned to the area. Lorri raised her children here and became a “mother” to many more through her open door policy. She welcomed people in for whatever reason and loved them as her own. Lorri’s spare time was spent with crafts, drawing and loving her pets and all animals. She was always there to lend an ear, console, guide, comfort and support whenever anyone needed her. As time passed on “Mom” became “Grammy” and one of her greatest joys was being a grandmother. She gave the best and biggest hugs and that will be something for her children and grandchildren to cherish forever.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her son Jeffrey Cadorette and wife Jennifer, their children Sydney, Jakob and Gracie Mae; her daughter Angela Cadorette; her daughter Cheyanna Cadorette and fiancé Michael Riopel and their expected little one Lukas, all of St. Johnsbury. She is also survived by four brothers: Rick Cadorette and wife Glenna of Bristol, Conn., Paul Cadorette and wife Brenda of Missouri City, Texas, Michael Cadorette and wife Diana of Meriden, Conn., and Ronald Cadorette and wife Wendy of Northfield, Vt., as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on the family from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening, August 20, 2019, at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury. Services will be private at the South Kirby Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Lorri’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
