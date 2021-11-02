Lottie Jayne Nelson Obituary

Lottie Jayne Nelson, age 70, of Burrington Bridge Road, passed away at her home surrounded by her family Early Sunday Morning, Oct. 31, 2021, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Jayne was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Dec. 10, 1950, daughter to the late Robert Albert and Lottie (Gochee) Nelson. She grew up in St. Johnsbury and was a homemaker most all her life. Her boys and her grandkids were the love of her life, and her favorite one, though, was her cat, Snookums. Jayne enjoyed camping, going to the races, playing cards, watching wrestling, listening to Alan Jackson and collecting wind chimes, lots of wind chimes!
She is survived her 2 sons: Mike Nelson and girlfriend, Christie Martin, of Lyndonville Jonathan Nelson and wife, Ellen, of Lyndonville, two brothers: Donald Nelson and wife, Geraldine, of Sheffield, Ronald Nelson of St. Johnsbury, a sister: Ruth Woodward and husband, Leonard, of Danville, two sisters-in-law: Patty Nelson of Sheffield, Barbara Nelson of St. Johnsbury, six grandchildren: Cody Norway, Sabrina Monfette, Delaney Nelson, Trevor Irwin, Kevin Sinclair, Leigha Nelson, Wade Nelson, three great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews by her friend and companion, Ken Marsh, of Lyndonville.
She was predeceased by four sisters: Harriet, Frances “Franny,” Florence “Tootie” an Lillian “Lil” Dauphin, five brothers: Robert Jr., John, Scott “Bill,” Paul and Phillip “Bingy” Nelson as well as Mike and Jonathan’s fathers: George Nelson Newland and John Frye, respectively.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion, Post #30, 4854 Memorial Drive in Lyndonville. This will be Potluck on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m., so bring your best comfort items!
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.