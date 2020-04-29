Louis Choiniere - Obituary

Louis J. Choiniere, 76, formerly of Barton, Vt., passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Gazebo Senior Living in South Burlington.
Louis was born on Aug. 8, 1943, to Joseph A. and Louise M. (Bedard) Choiniere in Barton, Vt. He attended Sacred Heart and graduated from Barton Academy class of 1962. He continued to operate his family farm while working full-time. After devoting more than 30 years of service, he retired from Fairbanks Scales in 2014.
Louis was truly a beautiful soul and put the love for his family above all. He was a great husband and loving father. He will be remembered for his kind heart, strength, and his great smile. He was a hard- working man with principles. His children cherish fond memories of helping their father around the farm. He was much loved by us all.
Louis is survived by his three children: Joshua Choiniere of Ferrisburgh, Vt., Jessie Choiniere of Burlington, Vt., and Tiffany Choiniere of Burlington, Vt.; three stepchildren: Ray Davis, Janet Davis, and Karen Davis and husband, Allan; one brother: Donald Choiniere; two sisters: Delia Letourneau and Alice Sample and husband, Cecil; two grandchildren: Gabrielle Choiniere and Lily Choiniere.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Rose Choiniere, in 2010, and his second wife, Lynn Choiniere, in 2019.
A graveside service is being planned at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on June 22 at 2 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
