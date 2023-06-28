Louise E. Gaboriault Obituary

Louise E. Gaboriault, 72, of Lyndon Center, Vt., passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at her home.
Louise was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Feb. 8, 1951, to Louis and Maybelle (Pillsbury) Barnett. Louise was raised on Crow Hill in St. Johnsbury where she recalled having the best childhood with her siblings and loving parents. Louise attended St Johnsbury Academy, graduating in 1969.
During high school Louise worked as a carhop at the Frosty Bar. After graduating, Louise worked as a phone operator at the New England Telephone Company, until they relocated in the late 1970s. This job brought her a significant amount of pride and joy. Louise had several jobs throughout her working career including Lyndonville Hardware, NSA Industries, The White Market, and The King George School. She also owned and operated her own movie store in Lyndonville (Main Line Video).
Louise was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox and of golf, especially Tiger Woods. Louise’s favorite place was Old Orchard Beach, Maine where she vacationed every summer for many years. Louise’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She never missed the grandchildren’s sporting events, and was their biggest fan! In the last four years she became a “Gigi” to Aubreigh and Wyatt, who held a special place in her heart.
Survivors include her daughter: Jaime Gaboriault and Joe of Lyndonville, Vt.; son: Michael Gaboriault and Tasha of Sheffield, Vt.; two brothers: Dennis Barnett of Ipswich, Mass. and Dale Barnett of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two sisters: Elaine Bandy and Walter of Sutton, Vt. and Sandra Stetson and Scott of Vail, Ariz.; three grandchildren: Riley Boivin (Arik Bergeron), Jacob Boivin (Rylee Hall), and Michael Gaboriault; two great-grandchildren: Aubreigh and Wyatt Bergeron; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents: Maybelle and Louis Barnett; and a sister: Mary McDermott.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m., at Danville Green Cemetery in Danville, Vt. A luncheon will follow at The Moose Lodge on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury.
Memories and condolences can be shared online at saylesfh.com.
